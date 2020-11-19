OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,910,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Intuit by 26.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $354.74 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.56 and a 200-day moving average of $310.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

