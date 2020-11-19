OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 201,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 262,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

