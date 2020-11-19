OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Waters by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Waters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $224.69 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.