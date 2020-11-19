OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 325 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.24.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI stock opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.