OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 39 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $723.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $699.87 and its 200 day moving average is $639.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

