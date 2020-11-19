OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 781 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

