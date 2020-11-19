OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after buying an additional 1,156,545 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,506,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,454,000 after buying an additional 408,077 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,790,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.