OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 284 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Bank of America cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

