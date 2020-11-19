Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $118.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

