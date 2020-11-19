Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 6,600 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

