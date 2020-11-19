Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $41,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 200,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $213.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

