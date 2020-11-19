Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $595,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after buying an additional 861,397 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after buying an additional 811,686 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,405,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,216,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after buying an additional 572,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,629 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,551. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

