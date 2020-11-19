Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $680,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $161.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $164.38.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,688 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

