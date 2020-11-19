Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

