Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $744,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

