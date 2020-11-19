Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 562,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,417,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

