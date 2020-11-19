Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,754 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 71.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

