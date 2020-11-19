Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 660.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

