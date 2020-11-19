Reviewing Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) and Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) and Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Balfour Beatty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -46.35% Balfour Beatty N/A N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balfour Beatty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Balfour Beatty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $30,000.00 1,444.41 -$27.09 million N/A N/A Balfour Beatty $10.74 billion 0.22 $166.00 million $0.68 10.07

Balfour Beatty has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sharing Economy International and Balfour Beatty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Balfour Beatty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Balfour Beatty beats Sharing Economy International on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services. The Support Services segment designs, upgrades, manages, and maintains water, gas, and electricity networks, as well as rail and highways. The Infrastructure Investments segment is involved in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. This segment also develops and finances public and private infrastructure projects. The company serves government departments and agencies, regulated utilities, and private sector organizations. Balfour Beatty plc was founded in 1909 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.