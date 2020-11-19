Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. ValuEngine downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

REYN stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

