Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.