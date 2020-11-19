Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 27,579 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.8% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,959,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 252,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

