Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 36,097 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,097 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $118.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

