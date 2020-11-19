Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 92,946 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 740,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,946 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.92% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 178,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.74. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

