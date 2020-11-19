Sandy Spring Bank Buys New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,880 shares of company stock worth $3,442,371. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.