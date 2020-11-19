Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 167,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

