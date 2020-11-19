Sandy Spring Bank Takes $38,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

