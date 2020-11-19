Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97.

