Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $80.15 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

