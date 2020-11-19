Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $193.10 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

