State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 130 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

