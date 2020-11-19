State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,307 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

