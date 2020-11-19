State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 915.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalent by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $103.14 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,619. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

