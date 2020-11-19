State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,065,000 after acquiring an additional 486,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

