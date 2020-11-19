Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $74,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Roku by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $231.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -201.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,817 shares of company stock worth $51,568,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.