Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Equifax worth $74,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 81.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

