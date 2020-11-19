Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,922,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Kinder Morgan worth $97,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.