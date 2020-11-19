Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Fastenal worth $100,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

