Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Marriott International worth $99,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

