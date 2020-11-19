Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $80,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Edison International stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.