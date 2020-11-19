Swiss National Bank Sells 15,800 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.81% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $100,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after buying an additional 265,782 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $13,882,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.