Swiss National Bank Sells 58,200 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Corning worth $95,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 180.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

