Swiss National Bank Sells 6,900 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $75,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Shares of ESS opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

