Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) vs. Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) and Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Technology General alerts:

Technology General has a beta of 6.78, meaning that its share price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanex Building Products has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.0% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Technology General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Technology General and Quanex Building Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A Quanex Building Products 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quanex Building Products has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.50%. Given Quanex Building Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than Technology General.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technology General and Quanex Building Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quanex Building Products $893.84 million 0.74 -$46.73 million $0.95 21.36

Technology General has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanex Building Products.

Profitability

This table compares Technology General and Quanex Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology General N/A N/A N/A Quanex Building Products -1.75% 9.90% 4.83%

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Technology General on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technology General Company Profile

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. It also provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. The company sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.