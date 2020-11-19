Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 96.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 558.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

