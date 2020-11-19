The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

