The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of The Kraft Heinz worth $81,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.