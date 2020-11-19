The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

