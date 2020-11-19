Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Position Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 79.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Total by 175.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

