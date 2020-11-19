Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 59,029 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $76,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

